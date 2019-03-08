Home

Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 343-6493
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Summers Funeral Homes
1205 W. Bannock Street
Boise, ID
Viewing
Following Services
Summers Funeral Homes
1205 W. Bannock Street
Boise, ID
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mark's Catholic Church
7960 W. Northview Street
Boise, ID
Ida Elaine Zanot

Ida Elaine Zanot Obituary
Zanot, Ida Elaine, 87, of Boise, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at a local long-term care facility. A Vigil Service will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM followed by a viewing until 6 PM at Summers Funeral Homes, 1205 W. Bannock Street, Boise. Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Mark's Catholic Church, 7960 W. Northview Street, Boise, ID 83704. Private family burial at Morris Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Homes 208-343-6493.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019
