Imogene Alberta C. Conrad
1923 ~ 2019
Imogene (Alberta) C. Conrad passed away quietly early Monday morning, July 15, following a stroke in the previous week. Imogene resided on Waterfront Way of Boise for 29 years prior to taking up residence in Valley View last year. Other residences include Rolla and Sullivan, Missouri, and the Wheeling, West Virginia area. In life, she was a Rosie Riveter, a parent, a retail clerk, and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved working outdoors in her garden and caring for her house. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Conrad, and a son, Teddy. She is survived by one son, Jimmy, and her brother, Kenny Shores, of West Virginia. Funeral services will be held at Summers Funeral Home, 1205 W. Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 18, 2019