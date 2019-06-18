Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Treasure Valley Bible Church
Boise, ID
Imogene Harden Obituary
Imogene Harden
Imogene D. Harden, 88
Meridian, ID
Memorial Service: Wednesday, June 19, 10am. Treasure Valley Bible Church.
Born: Puget Island, WA
Daughter of Dan and Elvina Danielson
Imo loved God and loved people unconditionally. She taught English for 37 years in Pocatello, Boise and Meridian where she positively impacted the lives of her students. She also taught student teachers for 6 years at BSU. Her husband, Elroy, died in 1976. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ami and Mark Myers, granddaughter Olivia Myers, brother Harry Danielson and sisters Delores Hanes and Beverly England. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 19, 10am at Treasure Valley Bible Church in Boise.
"Rejoice in the Lord Always. Phil. 4:4"
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 18, 2019
