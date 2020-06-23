Ingeborg Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ingeborg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ingeborg "Inge" Young
11/04/1935 – 06/19/2020
Inge passed away peacefully in her home at Touchmark Meadow Lake Village on June 19, 2020 at the age of 84.
Born in Heidelberg, Germany, Inge was an eye witness to the horrors and hardships of World War II as a child. Inge graduated from Heidelberg University with an RN degree. Her specialty was obstetric, neonatal, and pediatric nursing.
Inge immigrated to the USA in 1957. She crossed the Atlantic on an ocean liner and crossed the country by train to arrive in Boise where her younger sister was living. Inge met Stan Young at a Christmas party, and the two were married March 14, 1959.
Inge was very involved in Stan's career as he moved up the corporate ladder. In addition to being a homemaker, wife, and mother, Inge was a gracious hostess helping Stan entertain railroad clients and dignitaries as part of the duties of his executive position. The couple also enjoyed entertaining their friends and family. It was not unusual for the two to host Easter brunch, or Christmas parties, or a gathering for no particular reason for 40 or more guests.
Inge is predeceased by husband Stan Young, parents Wilhelm and Irma Pfungstaedter, sister Martha Sommer, brother Wolf Pfungstaedter, and brother Volker Pfungstaedter.
Inge is survived by son Thom Young, daughter-in-law Sally Young, granddaughter Kara Young, daughter Sonja Young, daughter Stephanie Taul, and grandson Nathan Young.
At this time Inge's children are not planning a memorial service. Inge will be inurned at Meridian Cemetery alongside her husband.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Inge was a wonderful aunt. She was most generous with her talents, which were many! She loved hosting and serving family and friends. She could be found sending delightful goodies home with her guests. She loved Christmas and made it a very special time. She loved all the holidays. She was talented and skillful at knitting, making beautiful childrens clothes. When our grandmother passed, she took us upon herself to send out Christmas and birthday cards to our extended family to ease our loss. She was quite an inspiration to excel! She will be missed!
Cindy Kaylor
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved