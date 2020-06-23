Ingeborg Young

Ingeborg "Inge" Young11/04/1935 – 06/19/2020Inge passed away peacefully in her home at Touchmark Meadow Lake Village on June 19, 2020 at the age of 84.Born in Heidelberg, Germany, Inge was an eye witness to the horrors and hardships of World War II as a child. Inge graduated from Heidelberg University with an RN degree. Her specialty was obstetric, neonatal, and pediatric nursing.Inge immigrated to the USA in 1957. She crossed the Atlantic on an ocean liner and crossed the country by train to arrive in Boise where her younger sister was living. Inge met Stan Young at a Christmas party, and the two were married March 14, 1959.Inge was very involved in Stan's career as he moved up the corporate ladder. In addition to being a homemaker, wife, and mother, Inge was a gracious hostess helping Stan entertain railroad clients and dignitaries as part of the duties of his executive position. The couple also enjoyed entertaining their friends and family. It was not unusual for the two to host Easter brunch, or Christmas parties, or a gathering for no particular reason for 40 or more guests.Inge is predeceased by husband Stan Young, parents Wilhelm and Irma Pfungstaedter, sister Martha Sommer, brother Wolf Pfungstaedter, and brother Volker Pfungstaedter.Inge is survived by son Thom Young, daughter-in-law Sally Young, granddaughter Kara Young, daughter Sonja Young, daughter Stephanie Taul, and grandson Nathan Young.At this time Inge's children are not planning a memorial service. Inge will be inurned at Meridian Cemetery alongside her husband.