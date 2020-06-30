Iona Belle Myers
1930-2020
Iona Belle Myers (Daniel) Age 90
Passed away on Thursday, June 25 in Peoria, AZ. Iona was born on February 13, 1930, in Nampa, ID, a daughter of Louie and Minnie [Hargus] Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. While attending Kuna High School, Iona met and married Lawrence (Larry) W. Myers, and their loving union endured for nearly 72 years. Through Larry's career, Iona lived in locations as diverse as Alaska, Thailand, and several states, but Idaho remained home. Iona herself had a long career in federal service, primarily with the Department of Defense. After retiring from jobs at Sub base Bangor in Washington, Iona and Larry built their dream home on the banks of the Snake River in Marsing, ID and pursued an active retirement with the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Idahorological Clock Club, the Marsing Senior Center, and enjoying their many friends and numerous family members. They later moved into Nampa, before a final retirement in Arizona to be near other family members. Iona's immediate survivors include her husband, Larry, sons Lawrence Daniel (Dan) Myers [Deborah Gangloff] and Charles Bernard (Bernie) Myers [Louise Otto], granddaughter Katherine Myers Rutledge [Kelly] and 3 great-granddaughters. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later time, and Iona's final resting place will be in Kuna, ID. On-line condolences may be posted at: www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 30, 2020.