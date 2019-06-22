Ione Tillman Troutner

August 24, 1926- June 6, 2019

Ione Marie Troutner, 92, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Assisted Living, In Boise, Id. Graveside services will be conducted at Nyssa, Oregon, Hilltop Memorial Cemetery June 29 at 11am.

Ione was born August 24, 1926, in Nyssa, Or., the youngest of three sisters, to Clifton and Marie Tillman. Her sisters, Clarissa and Betty were an integral part of her life. Together, they hosted many memorable celebrations for family & friends, in their homes. Even in later years, Ione never missed a family function and was always impeccably dressed.

Ione grew up in Nyssa, Oregon, graduating from Nyssa High School, where she made lifelong friends. After graduation, she was employed by the First National Bank of Oregon, as a teller. She then met, the love of her life, Paul H. Troutner. They were married Sept. 8, 1947 in Winnemucca Nv. This marriage produced two sons, Kirt & Kelly, who were Ione & Paul's pride & joy. She was not only a loving mother, to her sons, but an excellent homemaker, devoting herself to creating a wonderful home for her family.

In 1956, Paul & Ione moved to Boise, Id., after living several years in Nyssa, Or. Together, they started the business Paul Troutner Masonry, where Ione handled the bookkeeping & office management, for the business. Not only did she manage the books, she also cooked meals for the crew, when jobs were out of the Boise area. Their business developed into the premier masonry business in the state of Idaho. Custom stone projects included the Sun Valley Lodge, the Frank Lloyd Wright House & Falls Lake Lodge in Hagerman, Id. They also donated their time & expertise to building projects for the Boise Little Theater, Boise City Zoo & many churches in the area. In addition, they sponsored many girls & boys baseball & basketball teams over the years. In 1973 they incorporated their business, with their sons, forming Paul Troutner & Sons Inc.

Ione loved accompanying her family on hunting & fishing trips while indulging her passion of reading. She also, enthusiastically, attended all her sons baseball & basketball games. Her other interests included, baking, knitting, playing cribbage with Paul & donating her time to embroider faces on stuffed bears for St. Lukes Children's Hospital, as a member of the Boise Teddy Bear Group.

After Paul's passing in 2001, Ione moved to Heatherwood Independent Living, then to Valley View Assisted Living & finally to Hillcrest Assisted Living, where she enjoyed the activities & made many friends.

Ione was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul, son Kirt Troutner, dear sisters Clarissa McEwen & Betty Walters. She is survived by her son Kelly Troutner, nieces Christine Howard & Jeanine Lane, daughter-in-law Jan Troutner, grandchildren, Seth Troutner & Erin Klahr, Lauren & Lindsey Myers & five great grandchildren.