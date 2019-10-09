|
Irene Coon Schmidt
1919 - 2019
Irene Coon Schmidt, 100, of Meridian, ID, and a lifelong resident of Idaho, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 in a Meridian Care Center.
Irene was born May 24, 1919, in Caldwell, Idaho, the daughter of Harry W. and Cleta Mae Messler Coon. She attended schools in the Caldwell area. After graduating from high school, she attended the College of Idaho. While there she received her teaching certificate. Shortly after college she married Fred Schmidt and they were married for more than 65 years. Most of Irene's life was spent in the Treasure Valley.
Irene was an avid reader. She loved nature and spending time in the outdoors with Fred. She also enjoyed gardening.
Irene is survived by her three children, Stephen Schmidt of Garden City, Idaho, Eileen Jones of Lodi, California, and Karen Morrison of Nampa, Idaho; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and eight great great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by Fred in 2005 and two brothers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 9, 2019