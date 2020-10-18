1/1
Irene E. Stackpoole
1946 - 2020
Irene Esther Stackpoole, 73 of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 having succumbed to the vicious disease of Alzheimer's while in the care of loving care providers at Spring Creek Eagle Island. She was born to Lucy M. Clark on October 20, 1946 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Lucy raised her with Irene's dad, Alec L. Mathie. Irene is survived by her loving husband, Ken Stackpoole, three children: Jodie Haynes, Tina Martinez and Adam Bowden; her son, Nathan Haynes preceded her in death. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Victoria, Lyla, Peyton, Olivia, Sebastian and Demetri, and one great grandson, Colton.
During her career Irene was a very efficient executive of environmental services in two hotels and hospital over the years, loved and respected by those who worked with and for her. In life Irene was one who loved and was loved by virtually anyone she met. She regularly sparked joy in anyone she met.
Her favorite pastime has been dancing since her teen years, I am sure she is now dancing. She has won the race of life's challenges and is now resting in the peaceful arms of our Savior.
A funeral service will be held October 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with a time to pay respects the hour before at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 1615 Northwest 2nd St, Meridian. Interment will follow at Meridian Cemetery.
Due to recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are welcome to view the service using this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/286746287. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for the family on Irene's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Meeting house
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Meeting house
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
