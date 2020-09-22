Irene Van Dorn Hatt Crane

11/18/1921-9/20/20

Irene Van Dorn Hatt Crane, 98 passed away September 20th 2020 in Boise, Idaho.

She was born to George and Hazel Hatt November 18, 1921 in Nampa, Idaho at her grandparent's house on the farm.

Irene attended Otis Valley School in Drewsey, Oregon through 8th grade and graduated from Crane Union High School in Crane, Oregon in 1939. Irene then attended beauty school in Nampa, Idaho, which was interrupted by World War II on December 7th, 1941. She worked multiple jobs to support the war efforts in Portland, San Francisco and Chicago.

In 1944, Irene moved to Boise, Idaho and worked for the telephone Company before retiring in 1980. She married Carlton D. Crane in 1947 but later divorced and never remarried.

In her retirement years, Irene volunteered many hours with the Telephone Pioneers of America. Her other hobbies included: fishing, bowling, playing cards, spending time with family, and babysitting the neighbor's dogs - Ginger & Lola.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents George and Hazel Hatt, Anna Grace Edmunson (sister) and Harvey Hatt (brother). She is survived by Dick Edmunson (nephew), Jan Stevenson (niece), Carol Pierce (niece), and eight great nephews and great nieces.

Irene will be laid to rest beside her brother Harvey in Drewsey, Oregon. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date when we are able to gather to celebrate her life. To honor Irene, you may wish to send a donation to A Better Way Home Hospice, 12400 W. Overland Rd Suite 100, Boise, Id 83709.



