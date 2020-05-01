Irene Zamora De Rose

Irene Zamora De Rose, 85 of Wilder, Idaho passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho following complications from an injury. She was born Nov 19, 1934 in Inez, Texas to Manuel and Maria Alvessa Villarreal Zamora.

Irene moved with her family to Wilder, Idaho in 1961. She was employed at JR Simplot for 37 years and a lead at the time of her retirement. She and her husband of 40 years, Anthony De Rose, owned Riverview Iris Gardens near Greenleaf and grew over 10,000 varieties of irises that they shipped world wide. In 1999 they started creating their own hybrids, with the first being "River Of Dreams". Irene was an accredited iris judge with the American Iris Society, a member of St. Huberts Catholic Church in Homedale, and Our Lady Of The Valley Church of Caldwell.

Irene was preceeded in death by her parents, three brothers: Robert, Ramiro and Richard Zamora; two sisters: Odilia Quezada and Bessie Rosas; and grandson Joshua Garcia.

She is survived by her husband: Anthony De Rose; four sons: John (Anita), Rosendo, Andres, and Robert (Aida) De La Rosa; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Cynthia, Brandon, Tal, Albert, and Ariell; three great grandchildren, one great great grandson; three brothers: Manuel Jr., Felipe, and Romero Zamora, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, Rosary and memory sharing will commence at a later date. Viewing with limited capacity will be Monday May 4th from 4pm - 6pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Graveside Services will be held at 10am on Tuesday May 5, at Wilder Cemetery.

Pallbearers John De La Rosa, Robert De La Rosa, Tal De La Rosa, Felipe Zamora Jr., Manuel Zamora, and Jacob Zamora



