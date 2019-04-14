Resources More Obituaries for Irma Lovellette Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irma Lovellette

1936 - 2019
Irma Mae Lovellette

March 12, 1936 - April 5, 2019

Irma Mae Lovellette passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. She has gone to join her mother, father, step-father and two brothers in heaven. Irma was born March 12, 1936 in Boise, ID to Percy and Mabel Porter where she was raised. Irma graduated from Boise High School in 1954.

In 1955, Irma took a trip to California where she met Claude (Sonny) H. Cox and married three weeks later. Together they had four daughters, which Irma referred to as her four "lovely" girls. Irma was a stay at home mom and devoted her time to raising her family. During that time, Irma also took on the care of other children. Later on, Irma began working at the Idaho Statesman in the Circulation Department where she worked and retired after several years. Irma's passion was dancing. While married to Sonny, they enjoyed many years of square dancing during the 27 years they were together.

In 1984, Irma married Raymond Lovellette. Irma lived out the rest of her life with Ray going to many dance halls to dance the night away and boy they lit up the floor. Irma and Ray also enjoyed watching sports together, specially the Boise State Broncos.

Irma treasured her many friends including her "lunch ladies", Barb, Nancy, Marjorie, and Jackie. A big gratitude to them for being there for her. Irma's other favorite pastime was 1:00 pm Monday thru Friday watching Days of Our Lives.

Irma was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was one of a kind and always made you feel special. She will be thoroughly missed by everyone she knew. She is survived by her husband Raymond Lovellette, sister Patricia Jackson and husband Tim, sister-in-law Verna Lou (Butch) Strahler and husband Lou, her four daughters and their husbands, Cheryl and Terry Arehart, Wendy and Jeff Snyder, Bunnie and Ken March, and Claudia and Mike Wilson, step-son Michael Lovellette and his longtime girlfriend Tifani. Irma also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Per Irma's wishes, there will be no funeral but rather a celebration of her life to be determined at a later date. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019