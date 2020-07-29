Irvin Dean Swindell
March 31, 1928 ~ April 7, 2020
Irvin Dean Swindell of State College, PA. and formerly of Boise, ID. passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020 with family by his side. Born March 31, 1928 in Oxford, NE; the oldest of 3 sons' of Oliver "Ted" and Isla Swindell. He was a 1945 graduate of Emmett High School in Emmett, ID. He enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corps following high school, serving from March 1946 to May 1947. He received an honorable discharge following the end of WW II. Following his military service he went to work for the telephone company and worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Co. and AT&T for 37 years, retiring in June of 1984. Following retirement he enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Old Idaho State Penitentiary museum, and for the Idaho foodbank and for St. Luke's Regional Medical Center where he helped install and maintain "Life Line" phone services at private residences. When not working he enjoyed spending time with and visiting family and friends. After retiring he also took up golf which he enjoyed playing with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and visiting new places, with a special interest in the Lewis & Clark expedition and history and visiting many of the museums and historical sites along their expedition route. He relocated to State College, PA. from Boise, ID. in the summer of 2016 to be closer to and spend more time with his son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is survived by a son, Mark Swindell, of State College, Pa.; a grandson and granddaughter, Curtis and Jennifer Swindell, of Centre county, PA.; and 1 great grandson and 2 great granddaughters. Also surviving is 1 younger brother, Richard "Dick" Swindell, of Challis, ID., 1 sister-in-law, Lorraine Swindell, of Emmett, ID., and numerous loving nephews, nieces, and cousins. A memorial and celebration of life service will be held on August 1, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. at Summers Funeral Home- Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian, ID. Reception to follow afterwards. Burial was already conducted on April 17, 2020 at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, ID. The memorial and celebration of life services were delayed due to the Coronavirus restrictions. A short service with military honor guard will also be held at the Dry Creek Cemetery burial site starting at 11 a.m. on August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Old Idaho State Penitentiary museum, the Idaho Foodbank, the American Cancer Society
or any other worthy charity of the donors' choice in his memory and honor.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Irvin's memorial webpage as well as services information at www.summersfuneral.com