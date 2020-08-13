Isabell Yale1925 ~ 2020Mary Isabell Yale was born in Los Angeles, California on June 20, 1925 and died August 8, 2020 and in between were 95 years of life, love, good times and tough times, growth and adventure. Isabell was raised by her parents Arthur and Gertrude Yale along with five siblings. They lived in California and Florida each place providing experiences and memories that she later recounted to her children and grandchildren. Along the way she: served in the Navy, had a family, returned to school to earn a registered nursing degree, worked in emergency rooms, on studio lots and locations for the TV and film productions, eventually retired to productive service at St Mary's foodbank.Isabell was a mother to 8 children, grandmother to 23, great-grandmother to 22, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Each will have their own memories of her but all will remember her laughter, her love of the LA Dodgers, her enjoyment of family events, games, travel, and adventure. Isabell's spirit of adventure led her to travel to Africa to visit her granddaughter, go on safari, and even ride a horse at 93 years of age. Her adventures ended peacefully at home having had time to see and speak with her family.A viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home at 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise, ID on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 5-7pm.Isabell will be laid to rest Monday August 17th in a private ceremony at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Mary's Foodbank: 3890 W State St Boise, ID 83703