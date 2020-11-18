J. Alan Hochstrasser Sr.
November 14, 2020
Eagle, Idaho - J. Alan Hochstrasser Sr., 88, of Eagle, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 1133 N. Park Ln., Eagle, Idaho, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45am prior to the service. The service will also be livestreamed at the following Zoom room address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8013762158
. To read obituary and send condolences, go to John's tribute page at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com
.