1/
J. Alan Hochstrasser Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Alan Hochstrasser Sr.
November 14, 2020
Eagle, Idaho - J. Alan Hochstrasser Sr., 88, of Eagle, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 1133 N. Park Ln., Eagle, Idaho, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45am prior to the service. The service will also be livestreamed at the following Zoom room address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8013762158. To read obituary and send condolences, go to John's tribute page at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved