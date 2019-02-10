Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silver Sage Baptist Church
5858 S Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83709
(208) 362-0309
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Silver Sage Baptist Church
5858 Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Dean King


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J. Dean King Obituary
J Dean King`
1930-2019
Dean was born 2/5/30 in Hamburg, IO to Gilbert M. King & Marie Mason King. He passed into glory very peacefully with family 1/31/2019. Dean was raised in Sidney, IO on his family farm with his older brother and younger brother until he was 13 and they moved to Nampa, ID. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Edward D. King. He is survived by his younger brother Dr. Benny Lee King(Kathy) and his children Gordon R. Wood, Steven M. Wood, Gilbert Dean King, Eva Marie King Finch, Step son Tony Azcuenaga, and "friend maybe" Suzy Hoeft. Many grandchildren and greats too. He Loved us all.
His service will be 2/12/19 @ 2:00 Silver Sage Baptist Church 5858 Maple Grove Rd Boise Id. Everyone is Welcome
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.