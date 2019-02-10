|
|
J Dean King`
1930-2019
Dean was born 2/5/30 in Hamburg, IO to Gilbert M. King & Marie Mason King. He passed into glory very peacefully with family 1/31/2019. Dean was raised in Sidney, IO on his family farm with his older brother and younger brother until he was 13 and they moved to Nampa, ID. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Edward D. King. He is survived by his younger brother Dr. Benny Lee King(Kathy) and his children Gordon R. Wood, Steven M. Wood, Gilbert Dean King, Eva Marie King Finch, Step son Tony Azcuenaga, and "friend maybe" Suzy Hoeft. Many grandchildren and greats too. He Loved us all.
His service will be 2/12/19 @ 2:00 Silver Sage Baptist Church 5858 Maple Grove Rd Boise Id. Everyone is Welcome
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019