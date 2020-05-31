J. Victor Judy (Jr.)
1926 - 2020
J. Victor Judy (Jr.), our beloved father, husband, and grandfather, peacefully left his earthly life on May 26, 2020, of natural causes.
Vic, as he was lovingly known, was born Nov. 22, 1926, in St. Anthony, ID. He was one of 6 children and the youngest son of J. Victor Judy (Sr.) and Nellie Jane Roylance. He described his childhood as Huck Finn/Tom Sawyer-like in Salem and St. Anthony, ID, with his three brothers and two sisters. He enlisted in the US Navy on December 8, 1944. He was stationed at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston, MA, and Rodman US Naval Hospital, Panama.
After his release from the Navy on Aug. 19, 1946, Vic served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas Louisiana Mission from 1946 to 1948. During his mission, he met his future wife, LaVerne Thompson. Upon his release from missionary service, they were married on November 23, 1948, in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. He served a second mission for the Church in the Swiss Austrian Mission from 1952 to 1954. LaVerne was able to join him the last six months of his mission and was undoubtedly the best missionary companion he ever had!
Upon returning to the US, he completed his education and earned a master's degree from Arizona State University. His life's passion was teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. He taught for the Church Educational System for over 40 years. He impacted many people, young and old, as he taught and served in many capacities.
LaVerne and Vic adopted 7 children in 9 years and opened their home to many others, including an exchange student from El Salvador, Jose Salgado. Dad was an exceptional example of faith, love, and kindness for his posterity as well as all who knew him.
Vic enjoyed golfing, gardening, and serving in many capacities for the Church, including Bishop of the 21st Ward in Boise and temple worker in the Boise Temple. He was called as a Patriarch in 1992. He served the Meridian East and Boise North Stakes until 2014.
After celebrating 61 years together, his beloved LaVerne passed away in December 2009. She brought much joy, love, and fun to his life as a sweet and caring companion. Vic was patient, loving, and a dedicated caregiver to her. He later married Donna Hendrickson on February 11, 2011. Donna has been a wonderful companion and helpmeet for Vic in his last years.
"I am here, Lord!" was his heart's cry not only in death but also in every single day of Vic's life, as he walked with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Vic is survived by his wife Donna, his daughters Vicki Hobbs and Michele (Bryan Storer), his sons Gregg (Pam) Judy and Kent Judy, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, on Monday, June 1, from 6:00-7:30pm. A private family service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 11:00am. (The service will be streamed live - and can be viewed later - at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/JVictor-Judy. To offer condolences and to read full obituary, go to same address.)
Vic will be laid to rest at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.