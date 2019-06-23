Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Resources More Obituaries for J. Yelton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? J. Wayne Yelton

January 23, 1922 – June 17, 2019

January 23, 1922 – June 17, 2019

Wayne was born on January 23, 1922 to Joseph Shelby and Nancy Ellen Yelton. He grew up with his older brother Bland and younger sister Dorothy in Missouri and Illinois. His favorite childhood memories were of camping with his grandparents near the Missouri River. From an early age Wayne helped support his family. This instilled a deep sense of responsibility and work ethic in Wayne that continued into his 90's. One of his jobs was driving a school bus in Pleasant Hill Illinois where he met a young lady named Bobbye Crowder. When Bobbye graduated from high school he asked her out on a date. Not too much later he asked her to marry him and she said she would think about it. So, he let her think. He let her think that he might not ask her again, but he did and she accepted and they were married on June 26, 1945 at her parents' home in Pleasant Hill Illinois. In 1948 they loaded their possessions in their car and drove to McCall Idaho. Wayne did carpentry work in McCall and eventually bought a jeep with a snowplow so he could keep working during the long winters. In July 1953 they moved to Eagle Idaho and became the owners of United Fur Farm. Every year when Wayne took his furs to the Seattle Fur Exchange his pelts were bought by buyers from Europe for mink stoles and coats. In the early 1960's Wayne went back into carpentry. He was asked to build a shop for a cattle ranch north of Eagle – little did he know that he would become the ranch foreman, riding a horse every day. He absolutely loved his work. His work did not always love him back, after a bad accident involving a bull and a broken chute; and then a disastrous fall from his horse he finally considered another type of work. He went to work at Boise Samaritan Village and he continued to work there until he was 84. A year after he retired Bobbye was diagnosed with cancer and they sold their beloved home on Palmer Lane and moved next door to their daughter and son in law in Meridian. Wayne took care of Bobbye faithfully every day until her death in 2010. During his life he took every opportunity to fish and hunt, the elk hunts with his friends and the wonderful trip of flying to Alaska with his friend Ed Dickman to fish the Kenai River for salmon were his favorite memories. Wayne was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church and he read his Bible every day until his eyesight failed. He is survived by his daughter and son in law Becky and Jack Anderson, his grandsons Matthew and Ryan and many nieces and nephews and precious friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbye, his parents, his brother Bland, his sister Dorothy and his brothers and sisters in law. If you visited my dad after he became homebound, thank you. If you called him to talk, thank you. If you visited him while he resided at Morning Star Memory care, thank you. Please donate to the in lieu of flowers. Our family thanks the staff at Morning Star Memory Care and Keystone Hospice for their care. Not many daughters are given the privilege of having their father until the age of 97. I was given the gift of the past nine years to spend with my dad every day. At his request there will be a private graveside service. One day we will be together again in heaven, I love you Daddy. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 23, 2019