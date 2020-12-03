Jack Bartlett Hemenway
May 24, 1935 - November 29, 2020
Meridian, Idaho - Jack B. Hemenway, age 85, passed away on November 29, 2020, in Meridian, ID, with his family by his side. He was born May 24, 1935 in Weiser, ID, to Raymond and Della Hemenway and is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bruce Hemenway and beloved wife La Rae.
Jack spent his childhood growing up and attending school in Weiser, where he graduated from Weiser High School. He then went on to attend Idaho State College in Pocatello, ID, where he majored in Business and soon thereafter met the love of his life, La Rae Christenson. One year later upon Jack's graduation, they were married and moved to Fort Hood Army base, where Jack had to fulfill his ROTC requirement. It was not long after that they settled in Texas and had their only child, Douglas Hemenway.
After fulfilling his requirements to the government, in 1960, he started his career in banking with Idaho Bank & Trust, where he quickly moved up the corporate ladder. In 1976, he was named Treasury Valley VP and Manager. He stayed with the bank after their merger with KeyBank, holding various positions and retired with them in 1996. Throughout Jack's career and life, he was active in many different social and civic activities, including the Boise Philharmonic, Better Business Bureau, Red Cross, Boise Chamber of Commerce, ACHD Member Advisory Board and the Rotary Club.
After retiring, he and La Rae spent time traveling and enjoying life. Dad loved to work in his garden and took great pride in his flowerbeds of various roses and rhododendrons. Every year they would pick Boysenberry's from his garden and Mom would make dad's favorite Boysenberry Pie.
It is with great sadness that his son let him go but is given comfort knowing Jack is now reunited with his wife and family that has passed before him.
Jack is survived by their only child, Douglas Jack Hemenway, and his wife Pamela Jean of Nampa, Idaho, and his grandchildren, Tony Lowe, Tara Andoe and Skyler Hemenway.
