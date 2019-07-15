Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Idaho
5541 West Overland Road
Boise, ID 83705
(208) 322-3590
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Veteran's Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Queen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Eugene Queen


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Eugene Queen Obituary
Jack Eugene Queen
December 3, 1924-July 8, 2019
Jack was born in Ness City, Kansas on December 3, 1924, the second son of Clinton Henry Queen and Julia May VanDegrift.
Jack was a poet, a songwriter, a story-teller, a carpenter and furniture builder, a rodeo announcer, a softball coach, and last but most importantly, he was the best father, grandfather, and great-grandfather we could have asked for.
He is survived by his daughters, Steph Bochenek (Steve) and Jan Carver (Rich), along with his sister, Caroline Jo Brown, grandchildren-Oreana Harless, Jake Long, Smokey Bochenek (Merideth), Luke Anderson, Joe Bochenek (Dianna), Reece Carver, Tiffany Hall (Chris), Clayton Harless, and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, his parents, his brothers, Bill and Dick, his sister Janie Norwood, his sister-in-law Bobbie Schoonover, and his niece, Bonnie.
The funeral will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery at 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Id. on July 17th at 2pm. Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes early.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack's name to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now