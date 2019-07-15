Jack Eugene Queen

December 3, 1924-July 8, 2019

Jack was born in Ness City, Kansas on December 3, 1924, the second son of Clinton Henry Queen and Julia May VanDegrift.

Jack was a poet, a songwriter, a story-teller, a carpenter and furniture builder, a rodeo announcer, a softball coach, and last but most importantly, he was the best father, grandfather, and great-grandfather we could have asked for.

He is survived by his daughters, Steph Bochenek (Steve) and Jan Carver (Rich), along with his sister, Caroline Jo Brown, grandchildren-Oreana Harless, Jake Long, Smokey Bochenek (Merideth), Luke Anderson, Joe Bochenek (Dianna), Reece Carver, Tiffany Hall (Chris), Clayton Harless, and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, his parents, his brothers, Bill and Dick, his sister Janie Norwood, his sister-in-law Bobbie Schoonover, and his niece, Bonnie.

The funeral will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery at 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Id. on July 17th at 2pm. Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes early.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack's name to . Published in Idaho Statesman on July 15, 2019