Sgt. Jack H. Heagy of Emmett left this World doing what he loved. He took his last bike ride, on his way to heaven on March 20, 2019. He was found asleep by a neighbor. It is hard to believe he is no longer walking through the door in those bike shoes. The cause of death was associated with Agent Orange caused cancers. He went to sleep peacefully on this ride as his heart quietly stopped beating. He fought hard to stay alive and healthy. He was still doing pushups in his room and lifting much smaller weights than he was used to. They gave him up to five years to live, and he made it just past six, right after his 71st birthday. Jack grew up in Lebanon, Avon, and Richland, Pennsylvania. He played street baseball most every day with his buddies there and shared the love of the L.A. Dodger's. Jack painted tee shirts for everyone with their logo on them. He also did some nice art work back then. He was the most athletic person I have ever known. During his school years he played football, baseball, soccer, basketball, and whatever else he could. After high school he went in to the Air Force for four years. Part of that was spent in Viet Nam. He was in the first ever Safe Side group of soldiers. While there, he made his own set of barbells with concrete. His living buddies still chuckle about that. On a softer side, they found abandoned puppies and they fed them diligently with make do bottles. In May of 2018, his Master Sergeant and buddies found him and surprised him with a long-awaited Air Force Commendation Medal, as did the rest of his special group. Thanks to the local American Legion, who helped pull the surprise off. Jack would never talk about the war until this happened. This is the happiest we've ever seen him. After his four years, he moved to Idaho. He loved bike racing. He was one of Idaho's top ten road bike, mountain bike, and cross-country ski racer's in his age category for many decades. He earned many metals and ribbons, as well as other awards. When reduced to riding a recumbent trike, he was still able to take small rides for a year. Jack was a hard worker and worked long hrs. at Fleetwood Homes, (Cavco) in Nampa. He is greatly missed by his loving wife, Cynthia (Brown) Heagy, daughter, Jacki (Marc) Rekow of Emmett, step daughter Melanie Nelson of Mt. Home, step daughter Angela (Merlen) Edde of Meridian, grandson, Nathan Edde, extended daughter, Dawn (Derek) Jerrals, Tuscarora, Md. Extended grandson, Mathew Jerrals, Nampa, Idaho. His brother, Scott (Linda) Heagy of Lebanon, Pa. His brother Harold (Anne) Heagy of Lebanon, Pa. and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in that area. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Shirley (Forry) Heagy of Lebanon, PA, younger brother Henry Heagy formerly of Lebanon, and numerous Grand Parents, Aunts, and Uncles, etc. A Military/Memorial to celebrate his life will be held at the Rebecca's Park at the far SW end of the Gem Island Sports Complex in Emmett on May 11th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. You are invited to come to this, and tell a tale or two, if you wish. Arrangements made with the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries