Jack Jamison Link

Oct 25, 1925 to Sep 26, 2020

Jack Jamison Link passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, a month short of his 95th birthday. He was known for his commitment, character, integrity, enthusiasm, and humor. He had a long career of achievement, dedication, and service. And he was an unconditionally-loving husband and father.

Born in Missouri, Jack grew up in Idaho. He served in the Army Air Corps, studied broadcasting at Washington State College, and started his career at KCID Radio in Caldwell Idaho. It was in Caldwell that Jack met the love of his life, Ella Mays. They married in 1950. Jack and Ella spent that summer in Chicago, where Jack attended Northwestern University's NBC Radio-TV Institute, while Ella studied piano with Rudolph Ganz at Chicago Music College.

Returning to Idaho, Jack was recruited by KIDO to help launch their new TV station in Boise. His broadcasting career bloomed. After transferring to KING in Seattle, Jack met William E. Boeing Jr., who had recently bought KIDO Radio in Boise. Jack enjoyed a 55-year association with Mr. Boeing, first managing Mr. Boeing's radio properties, and then later managing Mr. Boeing's commercial real estate properties.

Through his work in radio and television, community involvement became a priority for Jack. Always crediting support from his employer, Jack served Seattle Rotary, Washington Athletic Club, The 101 Club, Junior Achievement, the Salvation Army, Seattle Pacific University, and College of Idaho. He was privileged to be prime minister, king, and president of Seafair.

Jack was humbled to join his mentors and role models as recipient of The Salvation Army's Others Award, The 101 Club's Torchy Torrance Award, Junior Achievement's Bronze Leadership Award, and the Dr. L.C. Foss Award. He enjoyed roasts and tributes from community leaders and peers, including "Seattle's Strongest Link" in 2003 and reunion tributes from the History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation.

Jack enjoyed a passion for old-time fiddling. As master of ceremonies for 43 years at The National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest, he studied and followed the heritage behind multiple generations of musical families. He was thrilled to receive 2 championship trophies, and be named to their Hall of Fame, in recognition of his service.

Jack was also known for his great humor and seemingly-endless one-liners. Legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey called Jack "Seattle's Good Humor Man." He was an enthusiastic master of ceremonies, and a motivating public speaker. He always reached out with his uplifting spirit to share care and concern for others.

In each of these pursuits, Jack credited his beloved Ella as "the wind beneath his wings." They enjoyed a 65-year union of mutual loving devotion and commitment, raising two proud and grateful sons. Ella became the center of Jack's dedicated service, when she suffered a stroke in 1990. Through Jack's devotion and commitment, Ella's determination, and loving care from many others, Ella persevered more than 25 years. Ella's caregivers continued providing exceptional support to Jack, enabling him to remain home and "keep on keeping on" another 5 years.

Jack exemplified Dr. Dale E. Turner's motto: "Do all the good you can, in all the ways you can, for all the people you can, while you still can." Individually and collectively, we were blessed by Jack's dedication as a husband and father, success as an ethical businessman, commitment as a community servant, and inspiration as a role model and cheerleader.

A celebration of Jack's life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to National Oldtime Fiddlers Inc, History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation Inc, The 101 Club Foundation, The Salvation Army, The College of Idaho Tolles-Whitman Scholarship Fund, or University Presbyterian Church.



