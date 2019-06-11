Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Graveside service 2:00 PM Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd. Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jack Hicks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack L. Hicks

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jack L. Hicks

1936 ~ 2019

Surrounded by family and friends, Jack saw Jesus and passed into His loving arms on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019.

Jack L. Hicks was born in Torrington, Wyoming on September 6, 1936 to Kenneth and Mary Ellen Hicks. He grew up with one sister, Norma Jean. Jack graduated from Alliance High School in 1954. He joined the Air Force in 1956, serving a four year term as a specialist in armaments. He was stationed at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine and Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. After Jack's military service he was a coast to coast long haul truck driver for Armour Meats. In 1961, Jack took a local truck driving job in Alliance, Nebraska.

In 1962, Jack met Shirley Planansky and they married January 9, 1963 at St. John's Cathedral in Boise, Idaho. This began a love story that lasted 56 years. The adventures were countless, the dancing was endless, the travels were fun but the quiet moments together were always the best. Jack was a hard worker, steadfast and forever faithful with an amazing sense of humor and a heart bigger than life. He loved music, especially playing his guitar, harmonica and singing those special tunes to his family.

Jack and Shirley moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1963 where he began his career in the welding supply business. In 1968, a work transfer brought the couple back to Boise where Jack lived out the duration of his life. He loved traveling to Eastern Oregon and throughout the Treasure Valley, as an outside salesman, making sure his customers had all the supplies they needed. His career spanned over 38 years working for Industrial Air Products, Liquid Air and Sheehan's Welding Supply. A few of his best friends were from his customer base such as R&M Steel, Outland Steel, Trinity Trailers, McClure Machine Shop, Joe Kinney Repair, Yanke Machine Shop, Circle H-Construction, Boise Paving and most of the school Vo/Ag shops in the Treasure Valley. He retired in 2001 with lifelong friends.

His new sales route began after his retirement. Jack became "The Sign Man" putting up real estate signs for Shirley in several counties, taxi driver for the grandchildren and a "mugger" for Eagle Christian Church, delivering coffee mugs to visitors all over town.

In 1995, Jack and Shirley began building their house in Eagle together. Jack acted as the general contractor on this year long project and we think established the term "Jack of all trades". They moved in Thanksgiving of 1996 and this became the home of a 13 year weekly Bible study that he cherished.

Together, Jack and Shirley raised three amazing children: Jack P. "J.P.", Becky and Michelle. Jack was faithful to his God, faithful to his friends, honest and punctual, but above all loved Shirley and his family.

Jack is survived by wife, Shirley; J.P. and Catherine Hicks, Peter and Becky Hicks-Linde, and Michelle Hicks; eleven grandchildren: Courtney, Mackenzi, Kassidy, Erin, Christian, Emily, Jordan, Cierra, Harrison, Sam, and Pierson; and five great-grandchildren: Harley, Ruby, Scarlet, Blake and Linden.

Special thanks to Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living, Eagle, Idaho for their outstanding love and care over the last year, Eagle Christian Church for their spiritual care, St. Luke's Hospice and the many special friends who walked with us through this journey.

The memorial service with military honors for Jack will be held on June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho 83714. A reception for friends and family to celebrate his life will follow directly after at The Shores Clubhouse, 1899 S. Channel Way, Eagle, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Jack L. Hicks to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for Jack's family on his page at www.AccentFuneral.com

Our family lost a great man but heaven gained a new resident. Until we meet again, Rest In Peace. We Love You. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 11, 2019