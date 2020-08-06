Jack L. Muir

March 2, 1938 to July 27, 2020

Jack L. Muir, 82, passed from this world into the presence of the Lord on July 27th due to complications of Covid 19. He was able to spend his last days in the home he had recently built in Star Idaho under the loving care of his only child, daughter Jeri Smith and son-in-law Greg. His relationship with Jesus Christ was very important to him and gave him great guidance and comfort throughout his life. Jack was born on the family cattle ranch in Weiser Idaho on March 2, 1938 to Robert Thompson Muir and Agnes Eldora Muir. Jack married Myrna Lee Miller in Boise Idaho in 1956. As Jack recently said, to say she was "the love of his life" did not adequately describe his love and devotion to her. Myrna preceded Jack in death in 1997. Beginning at the age of 6, when he received his first gun, Jack became an avid hunter and subsequently collected more than 80 species of big game animals from around the world. Jack learned to fly in 1968 and logged over 4000 hours in his many airplanes, all without incident. Jack also had a great interest in cars, including his latest, a 1952 Ford Sedan Delivery which has taken many 1st place trophies. Jack's approach to life was "once you set your mind to something, put your head down and do it" Jack is survived by his older brother Don Muir, daughter Jeri Smith, her husband Greg, granddaughter Megan Muir Coyle, her husband Justin, their children Finnegan, Townes and Saoirse, grandson Jordan Muir Smith and sister-in-laws Carol Watts and Maryann Donnelly. Jack will be interned with his beloved Myrna at 11:00 AM Friday August 7th at the Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise Idaho. When it is Covid safe to do so, a memorial/celebration service will be scheduled.



