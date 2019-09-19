Home

Jack Louis Towne


1933 - 2019
Jack Louis Towne Obituary
John "Jack" L. Towne Jr.
1933-2019
Died peacefully, early Saturday morning. Jack was dearly loved by his wife Betty, sons Johnny (Lou), Jim (Jackie), stepchildren Stacy and Randy.
Jack is also survived by his sisters Peggy and Maxine living in California.
Jack has 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Proceded ib death by his parent John L. Towne Sr and Helen F. Towne
Jack was born in Kuna, Idaho 1933 and rasied his family in Meridan and owed the Texaco station in Meridian for many years.
He leaves us rich in memories and will be missed.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 19, 2019
