April 8th, 1934 - May 13th, 2020

With deeply saddened hearts, the family of Jack

Orphan regretfully informs you that Jack went to be

with our Lord on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 86

years old. He was preceded in death by his parents,

John and Helen Orphan, his sister Lorna Kennedy and

daughter, Gail Waggett. He is survived by his beloved

wife Patricia, sons; Jim McDermott (daughter-in-law, Sandra), John Orphan (daughter-in-law Cindy),

son-in-law, John Waggett, grandchildren; Patrick,

Darci, Daniel, John and Amanda and seven

great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 30th at

Our Lady Of The Sierras Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.

in Oakhurst, Ca.

