Jack V. Ayers
September 23, 1939 to February 2, 2019
Jack V. Ayers formerly of Meridian, Idaho passed on February 2, 2019 with family by his side in Arroyo Grande, California. Jack was born in Boise, Idaho to Glen and Irma Ayers. Jack is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Karen, son Bill, sister Irma Jean Phillips and brother Dale Ayers. He is proceeded in death by his parents Glen and Irma Ayers and sister Grace Inman. Jack was a fun, loving and caring man that always loved the company of his family. He will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019