|
|
Jack Walter Fischer
1936 ~ 2019
Jack Walter Fischer, 83, of Boise, ID, passed away quietly, surrounded by family on December 18, 2019, due to complications from surgery.
Jack was born December 14, 1936 in Eureka, KS to Walter and Ruth (Knox) Fischer. In 1956, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. The USMC held a very special place in his heart. Jack always said that "the Marines helped make him the man he became".
In 1962 Jack earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration at the University of Kansas (KU) where he developed his lifelong passion for the Kansas Jayhawks and was a proud member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. While at KU Jack met his first wife Susan and raised their three children, Todd, Evan and Paige. Jack & Susan later divorced, but remained committed to their children.
Jack's career in finance led him to open a Savings and Loan in Lander, WY, and one in Sun Valley, ID, where he met the love of his life, Lynda Reynolds and they married in 1982.
Jack had very simple wants – he only wanted the best; and there was nothing better than being with his wife, children, grandchildren & friends, enjoying a good meal at his favorite restaurant The Stagecoach, and watching his KU Jayhawks play basketball.
There are not enough words to describe what a wonderful, kind and loving husband, father, and friend Jack was. He embodied all that is good in this world and will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known
Him. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!
A celebration of life service and reception will be held at 12:00 – 2:00 PM,
Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Military Honors will be presented by the United States Marine Corps at 12:10 PM.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019