Jack Clifford Younger

March 2, 1945-July 13, 2019

Jack Clifford Younger, 74, Caldwell, Idaho passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 after a long battle of Alzheimer's. Jack was a twin and grew up in Aurora, Colorado. He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1967 as Radio Operator 193 on USS Zelima (AF-49). While serving our country Jack earned the National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze stars.

Jack went to Boise State College where he received his Associate of Science Degree and Bachelor Degree with major in management and a minor in accounting.

Jack met his wife Carolyn in Mountain Home, Idaho. This year they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They have two sons, Brian, daughter-in-law Bobbie, son, Randy, grandson Bryce Younger, step grandson, Keegan Schilling and step granddaughter, Kayla Schilling.

Jack worked in the Mountain Home Idaho Merc and Hailey Idaho Merc, His Family also leased and operated Gus's Gas and Grub convenience store in Caldwell.

In 1991, he began a new career as a Commissary Officer overseeing 4 services; Wilder, Idaho; Army Camp Casey, Korea; Navy Atsugi, Japan and Misawa Japan. In 2008, Jack and Carolyn came back to Idaho to retire. The years that followed were spent traveling, going on cruises, fishing and visiting family.

A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 and 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell, Idaho. A potluck will follow. A Military interment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 17, 2019