Jackie Fay Burgess

3/8/1943 - 6/26/2019

Jackie Fay Tuttle was born March 8, 1943, to Ed and Bonnie Tuttle in Sonoma, California. She was the eldest of six children born to Bonnie. She was definitely a daddy's girl. In high school, Jackie was the editor of the school's newspaper. She also loved dancing on roller skates.

On July 16, 1959, Jackie married the love of her life, Sid R. Burgess, and together they raised their two children, Jim, and Kolleen Burgess. She was a great wife and loved her kids and grandkids with all her heart. She loved fishing and hunting. Jackie had a passion for sewing and worked for various companies doing what she loved. Jackie then came to work and helped Sid with their company, Western Home Transport, before retiring.

Jackie was a great wife and did not lack in giving her own opinion about any topic that was brought up. She enjoyed visiting with and laughing with people and loved to take pictures of the events in her life.

Jackie was preceded in death by both her mother and father, one sibling, Russ Tuttle, and one grandchild, Timothy J. Poulson. Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Sid R. Burgess; children, Jim Burgess, and Kolleen Burgess, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings. Jackie gave and received lots of love in her life, and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A Graveside Viewing will be held from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. with a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Morris Hill Cemetery (317 North Latah Boise). Arrangements are with Boise Funeral Home Phone 208-322-3999 Published in Idaho Statesman from June 29 to June 30, 2019