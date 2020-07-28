1/2
Jackie Kay Laubenheim
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Kay Laubenheim
1942-2020
Jackie Kay Laubenheim (Lewis), 78, passed away at her Meridian home peacefully on July 21, 2020. She was under the loving and dedicated care of her family and surrounded by her beloved pets. Mom will be missed by all who knew her and will forever be remembered as a loving and adoring Gramy. In celebration of her beautiful life, the family will hold a private memorial gathering. Mom was born on January 16, 1942 in Boise, Idaho to proud parents, Fred "Fritz" and Imogene "Imy" Lewis. She was later joined by her sister, Janice. She shared her dad's love of animals, flowers, and butterscotch candies and her mom's resilience, strength of spirit, and tidiness. Mom was raised in Boise, where she attended Garfield Elementary, East Junior High, and Boise High School graduating in 1960. Her school years were spent participating in activities and organizations such as youth choir, water ballet, 4-H, and Job's Daughters. Mom married Larry Laubenheim on June 29, 1962. They were blessed with two children, Craig and Lori, who they raised in Boise. The family could be found spending many wonderful months in McCall during the summer and skiing in the winter. Mom was happily retired and found joy spending time with her family, friends, and pets. She always took an active role in the life of her family and was incredibly proud of her grandchildren. She took many pictures and always arrived to each birthday or holiday with a carload of beautifully wrapped gifts. Her generosity was unsurpassed and we have many joy filled memories with her. Mom is survived by her daughter Lori, her favorite son in law Travis, her grandchildren, Bel (Josh), Adeline, Owen, Bea, and Porter, her sister Janice and two nieces Michaela and Jamie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Craig, and numerous pets. A special thanks to mom's doctor, Dr. Jeremy JD Frix and to Keystone Hospice, especially Brittany and Chantel, for their loving care of mom. Because of mom's undying love for animals, donations can be made to the Idaho Humane Society in her name. Rest in Peace, Mom, until we meet again!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Lori Forrey and family. Your mom was a beautiful woman and I will cherish my memories of her. Loved the dinner gatherings with her and her willingness to share food and recipes (with hand written notes). Also what a role model she was for what a loving mother and grandma looks like. We love you Forrey family and with great fondest Jackie remains in our hearts.
Bill and Faith
Faith Proctor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved