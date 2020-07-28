Jackie Kay Laubenheim

1942-2020

Jackie Kay Laubenheim (Lewis), 78, passed away at her Meridian home peacefully on July 21, 2020. She was under the loving and dedicated care of her family and surrounded by her beloved pets. Mom will be missed by all who knew her and will forever be remembered as a loving and adoring Gramy. In celebration of her beautiful life, the family will hold a private memorial gathering. Mom was born on January 16, 1942 in Boise, Idaho to proud parents, Fred "Fritz" and Imogene "Imy" Lewis. She was later joined by her sister, Janice. She shared her dad's love of animals, flowers, and butterscotch candies and her mom's resilience, strength of spirit, and tidiness. Mom was raised in Boise, where she attended Garfield Elementary, East Junior High, and Boise High School graduating in 1960. Her school years were spent participating in activities and organizations such as youth choir, water ballet, 4-H, and Job's Daughters. Mom married Larry Laubenheim on June 29, 1962. They were blessed with two children, Craig and Lori, who they raised in Boise. The family could be found spending many wonderful months in McCall during the summer and skiing in the winter. Mom was happily retired and found joy spending time with her family, friends, and pets. She always took an active role in the life of her family and was incredibly proud of her grandchildren. She took many pictures and always arrived to each birthday or holiday with a carload of beautifully wrapped gifts. Her generosity was unsurpassed and we have many joy filled memories with her. Mom is survived by her daughter Lori, her favorite son in law Travis, her grandchildren, Bel (Josh), Adeline, Owen, Bea, and Porter, her sister Janice and two nieces Michaela and Jamie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Craig, and numerous pets. A special thanks to mom's doctor, Dr. Jeremy JD Frix and to Keystone Hospice, especially Brittany and Chantel, for their loving care of mom. Because of mom's undying love for animals, donations can be made to the Idaho Humane Society in her name. Rest in Peace, Mom, until we meet again!



