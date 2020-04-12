|
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jacob Conner Hammaker, age 26, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home.
Jake was born on November 4, 1993 in Boise, Idaho. He attended school in East Boise graduating from Timberline High School in 2012. He graduated in December 2019 from Boise State University with a degree in Biology. He was in the process of applying for graduate school and aspired to become a homeopathic doctor.
Those who knew Jake appreciated his gentle, loving personality and kind-heartedness. He loved to spend time with his nieces and nephew. They loved their uncle very much. He loved spending time outdoors hiking, climbing and feeling the sunshine. He always had a funny joke to tell, something weird to say or advice on weird teas, vitamins and organic foods to eat.
Jake will be missed everyday by his father, Hal; mother, Kelly; sister, Amanda; brother, Hal; nephew, Bentley; nieces, Maya and Lily; grandmothers, Jan and Maggie, grandpa, Hal and all of his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
We know now that Jake is with his Grandpa Chuck, and great grandpas and grandmas who are all sending their love and support to those of us left here on earth. He is in the place God prepared for him long before he was born.
Even though his time on earth was too short, we were able to enjoy many special times together as a family. We have fond memories of family vacations and holiday celebrations with extended family and friends.
Please join us remotely for a Funeral Mass celebrated for Jacob at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April14th. The service will be streamed live for those who wish to attend virtually, please visit https://www.stmarksboise.org/. Interment will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020