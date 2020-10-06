1/1
Jacob Lyter
Jacob Allen Lyter
1987 - 2020
Jacob Allen Lyter, beloved son and brother passed away on September 20, 2020 in San Diego, California.
Jacob was born at K. I. Sawyer AFB in Michigan. He spent most of his life in Emmett, Idaho. He was a graduate of Emmett High School and the University of Idaho.
Jacob was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl and grandparents, Gene and Audie Sabus and Irvin Lyter.
He is survived by his father, Clifford and sister Jessica and his grandmother Sandra Lyter, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jacob will be deeply missed but we take comfort that he is at peace and with his beloved mom.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 6, 2020.
