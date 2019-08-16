|
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Jacob Ryan Taylor. Jake, 37, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home.
Jake was born November 4, 1981 in Nampa, ID. He later moved to Meridian where he spent the remainder of his life. Jake graduated from Bishop Kelly High School, Boise State University, and Idaho State University. He was working towards his MBA, which would have been completed in December. Jake worked as a lab supervisor at St. Luke's Meridian where he appreciated the challenges of the medical field.
Jake enjoyed many things in life. Hunting and fishing, RZR rides, time at the family cabin in Cascade, travel, and most of all Notre Dame Football. Go Irish! Some of his favorite trips included Australia, Russia for the 2014 winter Olympics, South Bend, Indiana for Notre Dame football, and several places in Europe.
Jake was a strong, generous, and passionate individual who had an immense love for those close to him. Jake was the envy of his parents and a hero for all he endured. They could not have been more proud of the man he became and his accomplishments.
Jake was professional when he needed to be but knew how to let loose and be a kid. He was one of the few people who talked to the kids like they were adults and took the time to play like he was one of them.
Jake was a son, a brother, an uncle, and a best friend. His energy and smile lit up the room as he entered it and his memory will continue to shine on those he left on earth.
He leaves behind his parents, Roger and Teresa Taylor; family dog, Gus; grandparents, John and Gloria Navarro; brothers: Nick Smith (Sarah) and Tyler Smith; nephews, Patxi and Henry, aunts and uncles: Jim and Debbie Smith, Rick and Bobbi Navarro and family, Ronnie and Janet McDowell and family, Jerry and Mary Taylor and family, John and Cathy Taylor and family, Ross and Lorita Taylor and family.
Private services will be held with immediate family members. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jake's name to MSTI pediatrics, St Lukes Children's Hospital, or the JDRF for Juvenile Diabetes. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for Jake's family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019