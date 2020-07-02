Rarely are we given the opportunity to interact with a great man, my spouse (Paula) were fortunate exceptions! Jimmy Noland was our neighbor, friend, and mentor. He manifested confidence, provided hope, and shared

himself unselfishly. His wit, coupled with wisdom, provided many hours of love and laughter. Demonstrating courage as he faced cancer, we never saw him waver in his devotion to family and friends. Thank you Jim for sharing a portion of your life with us, we are better people by knowing you. The ache in our hearts will lessen but

you will never be forgotten.



Paula and Jim



