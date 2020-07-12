James B Stenkamp
1961-2020
James Stenkamp (Jim) died at age 58 on June 3, 2020. He was born in Pendleton, Oregon and his early days were spent in Boise, Moscow, and Pocatello, Idaho. He graduated from Capital High School in Boise. Jim harnessed his fearlessness, creativity, and passion for building by turning to a career in architecture, completing a Master's degree in Architecture at Washington University in St. Louis.
Jim started his early career in Minnesota, eventually striking out on his own after moving to Washington State. Jim left an indelible mark over the past 25 years as Walla Walla Valley's most prolific architect of his time, working predominantly with local non-profits to serve the community.
Jim will forever be remembered for his iconic bright floral shirts, shorts (no matter the weather) and infectious grin. He was an avid hiker, trail runner, mountain climber, rock climber, fly fisherman and cross-country skier. He was a loving husband to Susie. The two were an inseparable team, sharing years of outdoor adventures together and working side by side in architecture for the last 12 years of his career.
Jim is survived by his wife Susie (Leavenworth, WA), siblings Cindy (Ft. Collins, CO), Deb (Moscow, ID), and Joe (Boise, ID) and their spouses, his mother Mardy (Boise, ID), four nieces and one nephew. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Ben.
Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. You are invited to view Jim's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com
. Please consider donations to the Pacific Crest Trail Association in Jim's honor.