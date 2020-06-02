James Luther Cherry of Meridian, ID went home to our Lord on May 29, 2020. He was born in Maramec, OK on January 29, 1935 to the late Sidney Cherry and Nellie Augusta (Davoult) Cherry, and was the second of seven siblings.
Jim's parents permanently moved their young family to California after WWII. He attended Merced High School and began what would be over 30 years with Safeway Stores, with the exception of the two years he served in the Army during the Korean War.
In 1960, Jim married the love of his life, Nancy Lee Nilmeier. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this December 17th. In September of 1969, they moved to Amador County (CA) to raise their family. From there, they moved to Greenville where James was co-owner of Evergreen Markets. They moved to Idaho in 1991 where Jim finished his career at Cash & Carry Foods in Grangeville. Jim spent much of his time doing what brought him much pleasure – fishing! He was quite adept at tying flies. He spent countless hours on the water, casting a line. He was also passionate about raising his turkeys, chickens, French Mondain Pigeons, and was an avid gardener.
James is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children: Rene' Camper (Frank) of Ione, CA, Elaine Adams (Jason) of Eagle, ID and Kurt Cherry (Georgie) of Mesa, AZ; siblings: Donald Cherry of TX, David Cherry of CA, Lillian Killeen of WA, Barbara Le Prevost of OH, Julie Robertson of ID and Joann Machado of CA; grandchildren: Miranda, Ashley, Jennessa, Logan, Brenton, Amelia, Madison, Katie, Hannah and Jubilee; great grandchildren: Makenna, Bryden, Makayla and Austin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James will be greatly missed by his loving family, but by God's grace, we look forward to the day we meet again!
A private family memorial will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The Gideons International.
Remembrances may be left for James family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com Services are under care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 2, 2020.