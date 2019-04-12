James "Jim" Clayton Carley

James "Jim" Clayton Carley, 90, Meridian, Idaho passed away Saturday, April 6th, 2019 having spent the last of his life surrounded by those he loved. He was born February 1, 1929 in a Kansas farm house under the largest recorded Elm tree in the world. The son of a harmonica playing farmer, Jim began plucking and playing fiddle at a young age for local school house square dances and Sunday get togethers. When he was sixteen, with his guitar as his constant companion, Jim left the farm to see the world, hitchhiking and riding freight trains.

In 1949 he met and married Elisabeth Jane Kendall. Work took them to California where Jim honed his skills in construction, becoming a successful contractor, his life's work. There they had two sons. He moved his family back to Kansas where they had two more sons. Jim built over 1000 homes in and around the Kansas area and employed over four hundred men. He still found time to play music and earn his private pilot license. He bought a Cessna aircraft that he flew to his many jobsites.

Jim was an accomplished bluegrass musician who was well known and regarded for his talent picking the five string banjo. He played at numerous venues around the country and both radio and televised events, opening shows for major stars like George Jones, and Roger Miller. He, along with his musical partner Jonny Adams recorded an album in 1969.

Jim returned to Idaho in 1962 and began constructing homes and apartments around the Boise area. Later, he traveled to Pocatello and built over 450 homes to help the demand of a booming economy. In 1976 he married Lana Johnson Crockett and together they raised three children. When work slowed in 1977, he went to Casper Wyoming. Between 1977 and 1981, Jim built over 650 homes. Throughout the mid to late 1970's Jim Carley was recognized as the largest home builder in the Idaho, Wyoming and Utah area. After the housing market slowed in the early 1980's, Jim focused more on commercial construction. He built numerous hotels, assisted living facilities and apartment buildings until his retirement in 1998.

In 1988 he fell in love with Betty Royer and became a beloved member of her family. They shared many fond memories, traveling and attending BSU football games together. Jim lived an amazing life, with few regrets. He is off to his next great adventure. He will truly be missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Richard Carley and mother Vivian Carley, two brothers; Wallace Carley, Neal Carley and a sister; Gwen Carley. He is survived by his sweetheart of 31 years Betty Royer; Sons, James (Pam) Carley, Rick (Riquel) Carley, Bill (Angie) Carley, Stacy (Vicki) Carley, Mick (Lott) Crockett, Keith (Dawn) Crockett, Chuck (Carrie) Royer, Clifford (Maria) Royer; Daughters, Wendy (Steve) Powell, Connie (Randy) Harris, Charlene (Steve) Wisombe, Carla (Alan Tong) Durham, Cathy Smith, Christy Williams, Collen (Eugene) DelaRosa; numerous grandchildren, great grand grandchildren and great- great grandchildren; Brothers, Russell Carley and Sisters, Georgia Becker and Ramona (Rod) Neumann.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday April 14th @ 3:00 p.m. at The Grange 11692 W. President Dr. Boise, Idaho 83713 All Friends, Family, Former Employees and Fans of his music are welcome.