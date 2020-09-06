James Crawford Hinman

September 16, 1952 - July 27, 2020

James Crawford (J.C.) Hinman was born Sept.16, 1952, the second of three sons of Bud Hinman and Pauline Hawley Hinman. They lived in Whippany and Morristown, New Jersey until Pauline returned to Boise after she and Bud divorced. J.C. attended St. Joseph's Grade school, North Junior High School, and Boise High School. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the Air Force. During his four years of service assigned to the Military Police, his assignments included: Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX., Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ. and a tour in South Vietnam where he was assigned to the Da Nang and Phu Cat Air Bases. After his Honorable Discharge from the AF, J.C. worked in a variety of jobs including as a union laborer for Morrison Knudsen at Dworshack Dam, ID. and Chalk Point Generation Station in MD. He also performed road survey work while in MD. J.C. returned to Idaho and in 1978 married Patti Stoddard in the chapel at Boise State University and became a step dad to her children Jonas and Aimee. JC worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for a number of local businesses. J.C. and Patti divorced and remained friends. J.C. had lots of cousins, nieces and nephews and got along great with kids. He was a "Collector" and always had something to give to his young relatives: Idaho gemstones, pocket fishermen, rods and reels, lures, western themed treasures, various unusual tools, and a variety of knick knacks. He believed that, "One man's trash was another man's treasure". He loved music, especially rock and country, and going out to clubs and bars. He was a great raconteur and always had a good story or joke. He lived Oscar Wilde's motto: "All things in moderation, including moderation." He was well known at a variety of drinking establishments, and rumor has it he left a few with outstanding tabs. J.C. loved to fish and made regular trips with his cousins for steelhead up north and fishing season openers in eastern Idaho and Montana. He had a few secret spots on the Boise River, and would go down at night using some unconventional fishing methods to hook and land the BIG ONE. He was very close to his mom, and when she became ill, he stayed with her at her home in Eagle and kept her company and helped care for her until her death. Towards the end of his life his body started to fail him and the VA medical and social services helped tremendously. Nikki and Jeremy States took J.C. into their home for the last five years when he no longer could live independently. He was a loving adopted grandfather to Jacob and Chaskia, who loved him dearly. J.C. was predeceased by his younger brother Burry and his parents. J.C. is survived by his older brother Jess, of Kennewick, WA. and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. J.C. was buried at Dry Creek Cemetery with full military honors surrounded by family and friends. His extended family suggests that anyone wishing to remember J.C. can donate to any group or organization that works with people in recovery, especially groups that work with veterans. Rest in Peace J.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store