JAMES (JIM) EDWARD DILLION1926 - 2020The spirit of James (Jim) Edward Dillion left us here in Boise on July 30, 2020 for the golden shores on the other side of the River Jordan.Jim was born 22 October 1926 at Middletown, Missouri to John E. and Cora (Holt) Dillion. Jimmy as he was known as a kid attended Middletown Grade and High School. After graduation he was drafted into the Navy. He then enrolled in the University of Missouri Agricultural where he met his wife to be. He and Helen Capps were married 7 June 1950 after both graduated from the University. Jim also received a master's degree and taught at the University for two years. He went to Decatur, Il and was a Farm Manager at Central National Bank. He then went to Sterling, Il and was a Senior Vice President at Central National Bark. Jim and Helen (from teaching) retired in 1988 and moved to Boise, Idaho in 1989.Jim was always a member of the Christian Church-Disciples of Christ and in Boise he and Helen were members of the University Christian Church. That Church was sold to the Boise State University. That Church relocated to Meridian, Idaho and is now known as Parkview Christian Church.Jim was known by his family and friends for his hobbies over the years. He liked hunting and fishing as a young lad and worked on the farm with chores and other duties. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, weaving, and gardening. He had a great time rock hounding in Boise as a member of the Idaho Gem Club.He was left by Helen when she passed away 22 September 2017. He is survived by a son Lee (wife Jeanne) and daughter Melinda (husband Gibson). Lee had two children - April (husband Tim) Bialobrzeski (and their two children Teagan and Cameron) and Kathleen (husband Jason) Lewis (and their two daughters Aubrey and Claire).No local services are planned. The ashes of Jim and Helen will be returned to Middletown, Missouri by the family and will be interred at Fairmont Cemetery by the side of his parents John and Cora Dillion.Jim hopes that his family and friends will gather from time to time in his memory to pray and have a party and a toast to a good life.