James Douglass Jr.

Aug.29,1943-May 22,2019

James Donald "Don" Douglass, 75, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon passed away May 22, 2019. Don, as he was known by most, was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Aug. 29,1943, to James and Noxie Anne (Granger) Douglass. He was a metalsmith professor for Boise State University for 35 years until his retirement. Don enjoyed fly-fishing, bird hunting, and riding horses. His passion for horses led him to meet the love of his life, LeeAnn Kangas, with whom he'd spend the next 20 years with. Don served as a director of the Idaho Tennessee Walking Horse Club for many years. His hobbies included making one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry, which he is very well known for. Don is survived by his life partner, LeeAnn Kangas of Mt.Vernon, Oregon; and his sister, Julia Young of Skokie, Illinois. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 2, 2019