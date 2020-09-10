James Dudley Brandon

1931-2020

Jim, previously a resident of Boise, died at a hospice care facility in Bullhead City, Arizona on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Jim was born in Paola, Kansas on September 6, 1931 to Stella and J. Walter Brandon. Jim attended Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas on a basketball scholarship. After graduation he married MaryLou Enyart and enlisted in the army.

He worked for Allstate Insurance until he moved his family to Boise where he resided for several years. Jim and MaryLou later divorced.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Linda Brandon.

He is survived by his wife Jewell of Laughlin, Nevada, daughter, Kim (Bill) Asbury of Boise and son, Scott Brandon of Bakersfield, California. He has six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



