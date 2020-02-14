|
James E. Hancock
1930 ~ 2020
James E Hancock was born March 31, 1930, the third child of Walter and Ethel Hancock in Harrisburg, Illinois. He had two brothers, David and Albert and a sister Naomi. He attended Harrisburg Township High school graduating in 1948.
Jim moved to Peoria Illinois and worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co until 1950. When vacation time came he took a trip to the west following his dream to see the country. He fell in love with the mountains and decided to make Idaho his home.
He joined the Idaho Air National Guard in 1951 and was almost immediately activated during the Korean war. After his discharge he continued to work with the guard as a full time technician.
In 1956 Jim met the love of his life, Joyce Liles Richardson. Jim was a devoted and loving husband for 62 years. Jim and Joyce had three children, Sheila, Casey and Joseph. He had five grand children and two great grand daughters.
Jim became the manager of the Seven up bottling Co. in Boise, a position he held until 1963. He then joined Ray Cole Oldsmobile GMC, where he advanced to be the truck and fleet manager.
In 1973 Jim went to work for the Idaho State Dept. Of Lands as a purchasing/contracting officer and remained there until retirement in 1993. After some retirement time he returned to work part time for Stor-N-Lock and spent another 14 years there. Jim often said "the only thing he knew how to do well was work."
Jim and Joyce built their cabin (Sugarshack) in Pilgrim Cove in McCall starting in 1959. Jim never wanted it to be finished because he always needed something to do. It was a 54 year labor of love. He drove every nail, installed the plumbing, wired the electricity and learned how to do it all as he went along. During the construction, Joyce cooked using a couple of pots and a deep fat fryer on a board between two trees. The smoke from their chimney always curled, due to the fact -according to him- that he built a slight twist into his chimney. As the years passed the cabin grew to two stories to accommodate the growing family.
Jim was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He was a man of solid faith with strong moral character. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Jim was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his two brothers Albert and David and by his granddaughter Ashley Dawn Hancock.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, sister Naomi Burroughs, daughter Sheila, sons Casey and Joseph and grandchildren Dustin, Logan, Grace, Liam and two great granddaughters Randilyn and Georgia.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Terrace Lawn Memorial Garden, 4255 E. Fairview Ave. Meridian, ID 83642. A reception will follow from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at MorningStar Senior Living 5850 N. Five Mile Rd. Boise, ID 83713. Viewing will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Ave. Boise, ID 83706.
