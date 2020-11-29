James Earl Sutterfield

December 7, 1942 - November 6, 2020

New Plymouth, Idaho - Jim was born, the youngest of five, on December 7, 1942 to Troy and Florence (Eoff) Sutterfield.

Jim passed away on November 6, 2020 of Covid-19/pneumonia.

Jim lived near Wilder and attended all twelve years of school at Wilder. In December of 1961 he entered the U.S. Air Force after serving in the Navy reserve. He first worked in aircraft maintenance, then became a flight engineer on cargo aircraft. The highlight of 27 ½ year career were; Participated in the Antarctica re-supply in 1975, returning prisoners of war to the U,.S. at the end of the Vietnam war, and bringing the remains of U.S. servicemen from Bangkok, Thailand to Hawaii. His decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service medal and Air Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters. Jim retired from the Air Force in July 1989 as a Chief Master Sargent.

After Jim's military career he worked and lived in Northern California and even drove over-the-road truck for a few months. In the spring of 1999 he returned to the treasure valley, living in Caldwell then New Plymouth.

Jim was married three times: Brenda Prow of Homedale, Joann Young of Vacaville, CA and Darlene Wilson of New Plymouth.

Jim had many interests, including woodworking, golfing, dancing, traveling, growing tomatoes and cantaloupes. He and Darlene maintained a home and two small rental homes in New Plymouth.

Jim is survived by his wife Darlene, sons, Troy and Walt Sutterfield, three grandchildren, one great grandson, Sister Dottie Beavers.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents 2 sisters and 1 brother. Graveside services will be held at 1 o'clock, December 4 at Wilder Cemetery, with full military honors.





