James (Jim) Edward Brennan Jr.

June 11, 1931 - July 3, 2020

Jim was a generous and caring man of character who deeply loved God, his family and his country. He lived a long, joyful life and lived a lot of life in each one of his 89 years. He was very gregarious and if you knew him, you loved him, with his quick Irish wit and love of laughter. It was hard to take yourself too seriously in his company with his wonderful perspective on life.

Jim was born June 11, 1931, in Boise, Idaho, the second of six children, to James E. Brennan Sr. and Mary Williams. He attended Boise High School where he participated in ROTC and played lead trumpet in a band called the K-dets, where he met the love of his life, Jeri Thomas, who played piano in the band. Jim and Jeri married in 1949 and made beautiful music together for seventy-one years.

Jim worked in banking and insurance and was a real people person. His career included First Security Bank, Consolidated Insurance and Idaho First National Bank Division of Insurance.

Growing up, our house was filled with music. Dad loved to sing along as Mom tickled the piano ivories with the old beautiful standards. As a result, each child has a deep love of music.

Working with wood and building things was Jim's favorite hobby. His labor of love and passion was the family cabin above Crouch which he built and constantly worked to improve for over fifty years. All summer long he would head to Crouch with Jeri and the kids to spend the weekend working on his dream cabin. He was very proud of the new addition that he built together with his brother Larry and Mom.

The years following retirement were busy ones. Jim was very adventurous, loved to see the country, go on cruises and see the world. One of his favorite places was the Oregon coast. He also sailed with his sons from Vancouver B.C. to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and thoroughly loved each and every trip. He was at home on the ocean. Jim and Jeri spent many winters in Puerto Vallarta and later in Boulder City, Nevada. Come April, he was always anxious to get back home to open up the cabin. A big BSU fan, he enjoyed many seasons in the stands and traveling to away games. He also loved to garden.

Family gatherings were very special times for Jim. We had many extended Brennan family get-togethers where Dad would talk and laugh with his brother and best friend Larry and brother-in-law Mike Thometz, the three of them better known in our family as the "Chairmen of the Board."

Dad was a very giving man and he touched many lives. He never met a stranger and took a genuine interest in everyone. He was the stabilizing force of the family and always offered compassionate advice. He was an inspiration and a huge presence in our lives. He taught us how to work through adversity, demonstrated patience and love, kindness and respect for others and instilled a strong work ethic within his children. Dad's love was unconditional and by his example he showed us how to sacrifice for others.

Dad, we miss the glow of your wonderful smile and joyful presence, but will forever carry your love with us in our hearts.

Jim was preceded in death by sisters Billie Herod and Mary Kay Johnson and brother Larry and son-in-law Jeff Cotton.

He is survived by his wife Jeri, sons Mike (Diane), Tom (Lucy), Jim (Nancy), Terry (Cheryl), Joe (Cheree), daughters Martha Frisbie (Steve) and Kathleen Cotton, sister Beverly Thometz, brother Bob Brennan, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Alphonsus Hospital and the wonderful caregivers from Keystone Hospice who provided such compassionate and dignified care to Dad and our family.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 at the Two Rivers Clubhouse at 261 W. Island Woods Drive, Eagle, Id.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store