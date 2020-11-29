James F. CollierOctober 30, 1923 - November 23, 2020Boise, Idaho - James F. Collier died Monday, November 23rd, at the age of 97. Born in the little town of Entwhistle, Alberta, Canada, October 30, 1923, Jim was raised in the United States and graduated from Libby (Montana) High School in 1941. After high school, Jim manned a lookout on Alexander Mountain in the Libby, Montana, area; but when World War II broke out that year, he went to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington and signed up. He became an American citizen when he enlisted in the Air Force and he went through pilot training and served as an instructor at Mountain Home Air Force Base during the war.After the War, Jim returned to Idaho and married Shirley Wattles in Boise. With his new wife and the G. I. Bill, Jim attended Boise Junior College first, and then Idaho State University, where he received his degree in pharmacy.Jim owned and operated Lemp's Apothecary in Boise for nearly fifty years. He received numerous honors from his peers as a pharmacist, and was loved by his customers, many of whom were taken by the fact that he often rode his three speed English bicycle to work during a period of time when such conduct was not as fashionable as it is today. But Jim was much more than a pharmacist. Among other things, Jim was a sailboat builder and sailor, a gardener without peer, an artist who worked in oils, and a Volkswagen mechanic. He could handle a hoe, an ax, an adz and a fly rod with great skill. He was a tough guy on the trail, and his children always struggled to keep up when he led them to numerous back country destinations.There were no areas of knowledge that did not interest Jim, who read widely and spoke quietly and competently about many subjects. Jim espoused progressive values, but he also recognized the importance of living a modest, conservative life. He was a thoughtful man who could recite poetry when the occasion called.With Shirley to help, Jim provided great experiences and opportunities for his children; and was still chasing around his grandchildren and great grandchildren into his nineties.Jim gave so much to his family by his example of living his life with dignity and humor and grace. His family adored Jim and will think of him forever.Jim's wife Shirley died in 2001. He is survived by his children: Bruce (Paula), Darlene Sullivan (Tim) and Carol Davis (Steve); his grandchildren Anne Morgan, George Collier, Leslie Smyser, Abbey Shuster, Michael Sullivan and Eric Sullivan; by his numerous great-grandchildren; and by his sister Ruth Rice and his brother Mike Collier.