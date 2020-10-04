James Fred Hunter
1942 - 2020
Jim passed away at his home in Boise, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
The son of the late Roland and Betty (Rember) Hunter. Born in Hailey, ID, September 18, 1942. An avid skier, he also loved to golf. As a youngster he caddied at Sun Valley Golf Course for Jerry Lewi and other celebrities. He moved to Salmon with his family in his teens and graduated from Salmon High School and was awarded a full basketball scholarship to BYU. He then played basketball ten years for the Air Force Team.
Jim served 25 years in the military, stationed in Germany and other bases. He retired in 1990 to his beloved Idaho.
A huge Boise State football fan, he was dubbed "The Coach" and proudly wore his BSU jacket, and hat on game days. He enjoyed meeting Claudio, James, and Don at the Gym to shop talk football. He enjoyed cruises and extensive travel and spent winters in Arizona. Jim was a big fan of John Wayne and just as charismatic. He was an active member of the Cathedral of the Rockies. He loved to dance and recently took up oil painting. He had fond memories with Cameron and Cody on the ski slopes and adored all his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Vonny Harrington, and her daughters, Jody and Kim, along with his children, Wendy McCurdy, John and Shane Hunter; a sister Ruth Filmore of California; several grandchildren; 2 stepsisters; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Robert Hunter; 2 previous wives, Maryann Buhrmester and Judy Kessler.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A full honor military burial at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery will follow service at 2 p.m. Officiating the services will be Chaplain Craig Kennedy.
The family wishes to thank hospice and their loving care to Jim.
Contributions may be made to a favorite charity
.
To know Jim was to love him. A hero and mentor to many.
A gentle man, he will be always in our hearts.
We love you Jimbo.