James (Jim) G Colvin
1927-2018
Our dad passed away peacefully of CJD on July 1, 2018. He was born on October 5 1927 to Oscar and Mary Colvin in Sherburn, MN and grew up in Fairmont, MN during The Great Depression. Dad enlisted in the USAAF after High School and served his country honorably in Germany as a meteorologist during the WWII occupation. He was a combat vet. He had a love of flying all his life and starting as a teenager flying over the farms of Minnesota. Dad also held a great love of the outdoors and the back country. He enjoyed horses, firearms, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He worked in Alaska and the rest of the Pacific Northwest as a successfully contractor. Dad, generous by nature, would help anyone in need he crossed paths with. We owe our dad much. He will be immensely missed by family and friends.
Dad is survived by his three sons, Jim Jr. of Boise, Chad of Eagle, John of Boise, Chad's fiancée Chelsea Stutzman of Eagle, his former wife Audrey of Boise and his granddaughter Rebecca Cook of Midland TX. Our father was proceeded in death by his parents and three siblings, Charles, Richard and Drusilla of Washington and Minnesota.
Military honors will be held for our dad tomorrow at the Veterans Cemetery
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019