James G. (Jim) Grant1926~2020James G. ("Jim") Grant of Meridian passed away peacefully from heart failure October 8, 2020. Per his request, no public services will be held. Burial will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.Jim was born September 28, 1926 in La Grande, Oregon and was reared by his maternal grandparents in Payette, Idaho. At Payette High he was Class President of his freshman and junior classes and a four-year letterman in all four major sports. He was Captain and high scorer of his senior basketball team, and was President of the Athletic Club. He graduated in 1944.After graduation he served two years in the Army, and then went to work for the Idaho Power Company. Jim married Doris Jean Cahill May 4, 1947 in a lawn wedding at her parents' home in Weiser. He was reactivated to the Service December 1950 and went to the Korean Conflict with the 113th Armored Field Artillery Battalion as a forward observer lineman. Jim was one of 28 WWII Veterans who made up the third annual Honor Flight of Idaho to Washington, DC on September 3, 2014.Jim's Idaho Power career involved positions at Payette, Ontario, Weiser, Vale, and finally Meridian in 1975. He was district manager in the last three assignments.Always active in community service, he was Chamber of Commerce President in Ontario, Weiser, Vale and Meridian. In 1958, he received the Distinguished Service award from the Ontario Jaycees. In Weiser, he was a Kiwanian and chairman of the Washington County Red Cross and in 1967 was the General Chairman of the National Oldtime Fiddle Festival. He was a charter member of the Meridian Rotary Club and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow in 1988.Jim was an avid golfer and a 1978 charter member of the Cherry Lane (Lakeview) Mens Golf Association. He was always active in the Boy Scouts and Red Cross fundraising drives. His patriotic commitment was strong and he remained a life member of the American Legion Post 113 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Payette Post 2738.After 42 years with Idaho Power, Jim retired in Meridian September 1988. Jim dearly loved all of his family and enjoyed spending more time with them after retirement.He is survived by son Gary (Candace) of Pacific Grove, CA; daughter Gerre Pagano (Lou) of Boise; son Bill of Boise; grandchildren Ben and Jon Grant, Megan Hildesheim (Scott) and Sara Pagano (Matt Freeman); great grandchildren Peyton Marie Hildesheim and Lane Thomas Hildesheim.He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Doris, who died on their 66th wedding anniversary, May 4, 2013.