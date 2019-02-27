James H. Layne

1942 - 2019

James H. Layne, 76, of Kuna, ID, passed away on February 18, 2019 due to rapid progression of cancer. Jim was born in Van Nuys, CA on August 1, 1942, to James Henry and Donna Stevens Layne.

Survived by wife, Judy; sister, Sharon; sons, James, Thomas and Glenn; daughter, Nyna; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother, Ron; first wife, Linda and second wife, Carol.

Jim grew up in the San Fernando Valley in CA graduating from Poly Technical High School with three letters in swimming. Jim served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force. Later he was a Patrol Officer and Bailiff for Marin County California Sheriff's department. Jim learned many valuable skills during his lifetime which led him to establish Broken Rail furniture repair and his beloved Broken Sky Ranch. Jim was a prolific, self-taught painter who touched many lives with his artwork. His Faith has always kept him going through the difficult times. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ceremony will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boise, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am.