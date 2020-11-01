James H Smith

1932 ~ 2020

James H Smith passed away on October 27, 2020 from complications due to a recent stroke. His last days were at home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by his wife and children as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior.

Jim, aged 88, was born in 1932 in Eureka, California to John and Dorothy (Ohman) Smith. He spent his time fishing, hunting, lettering in football, basketball, and pole vaulting. He graduated from Eureka High School in 1950.

He attended Humboldt State University, UC Berkeley and then joined the Army in 1954 with his life-long best friend Dair (Mag) Magnuson. After serving he received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from San Jose State University and joined General Electric in New York.

Jim quickly found Nancy, the love of his life, in a local bookstore. Jim and Nancy were married in 1960 and in April celebrated 60 years of adventures together.

Jim had endless energy and 'threw' himself into everything he did. He had a successful career that saw time at GE, NCR, Memorex, an MBA from Santa Clara University, and eventually spending almost 20 years with Hewlett-Packard in Boise.

Jim was a man who showed his deep love for those in his life by jumping into each shared adventure with commitment and action. He had a life-long love of duck and bird hunting, fly-fishing, and dog training (we'll come back to that in a moment!). He took a decade-long break from the outdoors to support his children's love of soccer. Jim was a founder of Idaho Youth Soccer Association in 1979 and spent the next decade leading IYSA and coaching local club teams and Boise High School boys soccer. He was quietly proud of the combined 8 State Championships he accumulated with his Boise Timbers and Boise High School boys teams. If he wasn't coaching he was cheering on Dan (soccer) and Kathleen (swimming, track and soccer) never missing an opportunity to support his kids.

His passion shifted to his black Labradors and field trial competitions with the Idaho Retriever Club. He competed across the region and nation with his beloved dogs – winning often and two of his dogs earning a place in the IRC's Hall of Fame. This group of dog lovers became Jim and Nancy's second family over almost 20 years – only retiring from the field trial community at the young age of 86.

Jim and Nancy also filled the last decades loving their grandchildren as they grew. He was immensely proud of their accomplishments and lived to watch them grow into beautiful young women and men.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife and soulmate, Nancy Smith; his son, Daniel Smith; his daughter, Kathleen Lowe; grandchildren Emily Smith, Dair Smith, Kyle Smith and Lauren Lowe.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy Smith and twin brother Jack Smith.

A family service is scheduled for November 2nd at 10:30am at St. John's Cathedral where Jim and Nancy have been faithful parishioners for 43 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his honor to your local animal shelter or dog rescue organization.



